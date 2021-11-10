HYCON Tops One Day Trading Volume of $210,147.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $785,585.81 and approximately $210,147.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HYCON has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002082 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00067127 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

