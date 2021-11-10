Hysan Development (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.89

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89 and traded as low as $6.85. Hysan Development shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 7,683 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.3705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

