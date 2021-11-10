i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IIIV opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $721.78 million, a PE ratio of -65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

