Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC cut its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,147 shares during the period. Ichor accounts for approximately 2.0% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of Ichor worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 3,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 650,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 634,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 304,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,078,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,642,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor stock opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

