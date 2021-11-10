IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Shares of IMRA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 69,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. IMARA has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.10.

Get IMARA alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IMARA by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMRA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered IMARA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for IMARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.