IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share.
Shares of IMRA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 69,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. IMARA has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.10.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IMARA by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IMARA by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
IMARA Company Profile
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
