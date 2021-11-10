Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Announces Earnings Results

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:IMRX traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 76,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,127. Immuneering has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immuneering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

