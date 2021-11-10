IMPACT Silver (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Shares Up 5%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) shares shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.52. 360,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 220,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISVLF)

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of silver properties. The firm produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold stone in the form of lead and zinc concentrates. It operates through Mexico and Canada geographic segments. The Mexico segment comprises of mining operations and exploration properties.

