Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,169.87

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,169.87 ($15.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,248 ($16.31). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 1,238 ($16.17), with a volume of 84,740 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,169.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,127.56.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

