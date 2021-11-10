Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $561.00

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 561 ($7.33) and last traded at GBX 551 ($7.20), with a volume of 576133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 553 ($7.22).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 523.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 490.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.63.

In other news, insider Stephanie Eastment acquired 2,000 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 514 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £10,280 ($13,430.89).

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

