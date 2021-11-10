Indivior (LON:INDV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $214.38

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.38 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.46). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 260.60 ($3.40), with a volume of 1,949,625 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 214.38.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

