InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InnovAge updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

INNV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,480. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research firms have commented on INNV. Cowen began coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. William Blair lowered InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on InnovAge from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InnovAge stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 1,158.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

