InsaneCoin (INSN) Achieves Market Cap of $435,987.88

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 69% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $435,987.88 and approximately $17.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.17 or 0.00338137 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00012443 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004170 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,887,350 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

