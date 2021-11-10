Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Progyny stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
