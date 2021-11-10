Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.46.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.