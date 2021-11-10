Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $248 million-$252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.59 million.Intapp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 207,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,075. Intapp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.29.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.60.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

