International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Trading Down 12.1%

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) shares dropped 12.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter. International Baler had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.29%.

International Baler Corp. engages in design and manufacturing of baling equipment, which is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and for recycling. It offers variety of balers, standard models, as well as custom models to meet specific customer requirements.

