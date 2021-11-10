Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.64

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and traded as low as $20.49. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 9,001 shares traded.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.
Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
