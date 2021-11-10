Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.64

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and traded as low as $20.49. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 9,001 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBF. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 150,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Bond Fund in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

