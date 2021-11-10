Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.28. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 49,452 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
