Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.28. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 49,452 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 32,688 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 30.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,059 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,200,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.