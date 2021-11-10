Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading Down 1.3%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)’s share price was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.14 and last traded at $21.21. Approximately 3,514,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,129,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 734.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,970,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,778,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,989 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 142.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,224,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,370 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the second quarter valued at about $19,527,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 7,534.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 828,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

