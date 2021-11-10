Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $14.82. 1,157,608 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 959,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 1,430.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 25,772 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 95,698 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $6,799,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

