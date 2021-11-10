Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $150.90

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $150.90 and last traded at $150.01, with a volume of 74070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 319,151 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,470,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

