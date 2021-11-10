Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,471,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.39% of Alliant Energy worth $193,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.