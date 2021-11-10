Invesco Ltd. Has $191.13 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.35% of Abiomed worth $191,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,523,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,535,000 after purchasing an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABMD opened at $371.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.34. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.41 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

