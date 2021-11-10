Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.47% of Unum Group worth $201,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 1,955,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,789,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,913 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 962,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 686,867 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,099,000 after purchasing an additional 666,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 589,848 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

