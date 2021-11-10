Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $93.03 and last traded at $93.19. Approximately 35,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 64,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.04.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:PXLG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

