Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Five9 (FIVN)

Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $200.00 to $208.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/9/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

11/9/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $190.00.

11/8/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/6/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

10/1/2021 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $200.00 to $165.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $212.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Five9 had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $212.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $203.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FIVN traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.42. 1,323,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,918. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.32 and its 200-day moving average is $173.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Five9 by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,108,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,516,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Five9 by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

