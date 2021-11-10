Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Brenntag (BNR)

Brenntag (FRA: BNR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/9/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/9/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/9/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/8/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/5/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/4/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/4/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/1/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/29/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/15/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

10/14/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €106.00 ($124.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/13/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/4/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/22/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/20/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €84.00 ($98.82) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

9/16/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €82.40 ($96.94) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/15/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €101.00 ($118.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/15/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/15/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/14/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

FRA:BNR traded down €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €79.10 ($93.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,692 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €82.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.90. Brenntag SE has a twelve month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a twelve month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.