Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Stratec (SBS)

11/5/2021 – Stratec was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/29/2021 – Stratec was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/29/2021 – Stratec was given a new €154.00 ($181.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/29/2021 – Stratec was given a new €129.00 ($151.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/7/2021 – Stratec was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of SBS stock traded up €1.20 ($1.41) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €137.40 ($161.65). 9,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253. Stratec SE has a 1 year low of €94.80 ($111.53) and a 1 year high of €147.40 ($173.41). The company’s 50 day moving average is €133.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €123.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 40.06.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

