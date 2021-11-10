Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Advantage Energy (AAVVF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS: AAVVF) recently:

11/1/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$9.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Advantage Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

