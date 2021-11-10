INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)’s share price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.25. 66,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 609,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised INVO Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.99.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. INVO Bioscience had a negative net margin of 690.33% and a negative return on equity of 333.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrea Goren bought 30,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.26 per share, with a total value of $99,997.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $78,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 22.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 208,950 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $413,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in INVO Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

