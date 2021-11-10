Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.32

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and traded as high as $27.40. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $27.40, with a volume of 2,027 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISBA shares. Piper Sandler cut Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $209.72 million and a PE ratio of 15.93.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

