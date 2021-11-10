iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.54 and last traded at $114.75. Approximately 19,424,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 7,652,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.74.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.