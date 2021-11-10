iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF) Shares Down 0.5%

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:IGF)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.75 and last traded at $47.91. Approximately 390,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 296,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70.

