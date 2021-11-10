iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF) Shares Down 0.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTF)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. 884 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.