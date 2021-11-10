iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

iShares India 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:INDY)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.55 and last traded at $52.61. 17,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 60,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.