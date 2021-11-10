iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IFGL) traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.03. 28,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 32,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.