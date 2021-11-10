Ispolink (ISP) Trading Up 170.6% This Week

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Ispolink has a total market cap of $22.65 million and $8.85 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 170.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00055092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00220426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011847 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00092132 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ispolink Coin Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,201,294,913 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

