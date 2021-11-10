Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.49

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.49 and last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 529776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after acquiring an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

