Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.88. 89,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,986. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $37.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

