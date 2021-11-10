JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Trading Down 0.5%

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.87. 934 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70.

JD Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JDVB)

JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, JD Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage, investment, and insurance services. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.

