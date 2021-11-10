John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $170.63

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.63 and last traded at $170.14, with a volume of 92861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.98.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

