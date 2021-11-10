John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.23

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.23 and last traded at $54.23, with a volume of 106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

Separately, TheStreet lowered John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.74.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $488.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.49%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

