JOYY (YY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts expect JOYY to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YY stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is 122.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

