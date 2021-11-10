JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $466.84

Shares of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 466.84 ($6.10) and last traded at GBX 464 ($6.06), with a volume of 260773 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 461 ($6.02).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 445.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 436.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of £730.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £24,976 ($32,631.30). Also, insider James Macpherson acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £20,286 ($26,503.79).

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

