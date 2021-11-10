JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 772 ($10.09) and last traded at GBX 780 ($10.19). 487,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 207,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 787 ($10.28).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of JTC to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 830 ($10.84) in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 772.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 692.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Martin Fotheringham bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £631,750 ($825,385.42).

About JTC (LON:JTC)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

