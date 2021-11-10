JUIICE Reaches One Day Volume of $278.00 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, JUIICE has traded 89.8% higher against the dollar. JUIICE has a market cap of $305,838.18 and $278.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUIICE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JUIICE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.97 or 0.00422636 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001116 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $648.40 or 0.01003933 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000066 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUI is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

Buying and Selling JUIICE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUIICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUIICE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.