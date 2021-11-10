Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5,105.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,105 ($66.70) and last traded at GBX 5,123 ($66.93), with a volume of 45801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,385 ($70.36).

JET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a £105 ($137.18) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,145 ($119.48) to GBX 8,448 ($110.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,109.82 ($119.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The company has a market capitalization of £10.89 billion and a PE ratio of -16.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,044.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,426.76.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

