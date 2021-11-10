Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Gap Down to $151.40

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $151.40, but opened at $140.03. Karuna Therapeutics shares last traded at $129.02, with a volume of 6,784 shares.

KRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,550. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

