Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $223.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KXSCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $167.20 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $167.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.31.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.