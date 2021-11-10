Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.69

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 4438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.46.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.