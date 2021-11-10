Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirin had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.66%.

Shares of Kirin stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 73,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,088. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kirin has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44.

Get Kirin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.